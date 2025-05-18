Open Menu

Multan Faces Upsurge In Street Crime

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Multan faces upsurge in street crime

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Multiple robberies and thefts were reported in the city on the night between Saturday and Sunday

In the jurisdiction of Gulgasht Police Station, robbers snatched cash and two mobile phones from a citizen, Amir. In BZ Police Station limits, suspects snatched mobile phones from Mujtaba and Fawad. Meanwhile, in the Kotwali Police Station area, Rajab was robbed of valuables at gunpoint, while Zohaib was deprived of his motorcycle. In Cantonment police limits, criminals made off with a motorcycle of a local resident. In the Chahlyak Police Station limits, two suspects snatched a mobile phone from Abdul Razzaq.

In the Muzaffarabad Police Station area, Babar was robbed of valuables, while in Mumtazabad Police Station jurisdiction, outlaws snatched cash and mobile phones from Asad and Irshad.

The recent wave of crime has sparked concern among residents, who called for enhanced security measures and swift action against perpetrators to ensure public safety on the streets of Multan.

Meanwhile, Multan police claimed to have arrested several suspects from different parts of the district. A police spokesperson said that operations against criminal elements continued to restore peace and security in the city.

