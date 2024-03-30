DPO Bahawalpur holds open Katchehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur has held open Katchehri at his office to receive complaints from the applicants directly.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police here, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan had held open Katchehri at the DPO Office where he listened to locals who visited the office.

The DPO issued directives to Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to investigate the cases without further delay in order to provide swift justice to the masses.

A number of visitors informed the DPO about their grievances pertaining to their cases. The DPO assured that their legitimate problems would be resolved without further delay.