Open Menu

DPO Bahawalpur Holds Open Katchehri

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM

DPO Bahawalpur holds open Katchehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur has held open Katchehri at his office to receive complaints from the applicants directly.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police here, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan had held open Katchehri at the DPO Office where he listened to locals who visited the office.

The DPO issued directives to Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to investigate the cases without further delay in order to provide swift justice to the masses.

A number of visitors informed the DPO about their grievances pertaining to their cases. The DPO assured that their legitimate problems would be resolved without further delay.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan From

Recent Stories

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

1 hour ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

5 hours ago
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

14 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

14 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

14 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

14 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

14 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan