DPO Bahawalpur transferred

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Police Department, Government of Punjab has notified the transfer of District Police Officer Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the Police Department, Government of Punjab said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas (PSP/BS-18) has been transferred and posted as SSP HQ PC (6) in his own pay and scale against the existing vacancy with immediate effect.

It further said that Asad Sarfaraz Khan (PSP/BS-19), SSP Telecommunication, Punjab, Lahore is transferred and posted as DPO Bahawalpur with immediate effect.