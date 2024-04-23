DPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements made in connection with the upcoming anti-polio drive.

The meeting, held at DPO office, was attended by SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan, DSP Headquarters Gul Wali Khan, DSP City Salim Khan, DSP Rural Sharifullah Khan Kundi, DSP Sub Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, SHOs and other related staff.

On this occasion, the DPO directed that the safety of polio staff, public and police officials must be ensured keeping in view of the current security situation.

He said the use bulletproof jackets and helmets must be ensured by on-duty policemen.

He said the on-duty personnel should take special care of discipline, use proper uniform, keep a close eye on suspicious people.

Moreover, the DPO asked all police officers to take all possible steps to prevent all kinds of crimes from the society, establish public peace and not to hesitate from any sacrifice in this regard.

During the upcoming anti-polio campaign, he said, more necessary measures should be taken to make the security foolproof.

He said all the available resources must be utilized for the purpose and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.