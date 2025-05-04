DPO Dera Visits Police Station, Check Posts
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Sunday visited Dera Quetta Road and inspected various check posts and police stations.
According to the police spokesman, during the visit, the DPO met the policemen posted at the check posts, checked the weapons and ammunition, directing them to further improve the security.
The DPO also awarded cash prizes to the policemen for their excellent duty.
On this occasion, SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Syed Marjan Khan were also present.
Later, the DPO Dera also visited the Daraban Police Station, reviewed the security arrangements of the police station and issued appropriate instructions.
