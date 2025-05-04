Man using phone hit to death by train

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A tragic incident occurred near Mailsi Chowk Phatak, Dunyapur Road Kahror Pacca, where a 45-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a train while using mobile-phone.

According to Rescue officials, the victim, identified as Muhammad Akram, son of Shafee Muhammad, was walking along the railway track while talking on his phone when he was hit from behind by a train going from Lahore to Karachi.

Rescue teams responded swiftly, reached the scene and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Kahror Pacca.