City experiences mildly hot weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The city experienced partly cloudy and mildly hot weather on Sunday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting similar conditions and a chance of scattered rain over the next 24 hours.

According to PMD officials, maximum temperature was recorded 28 Celsius, while the minimum was 22°C. Scattered rain is expected over the next two days, with the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 80, and PM 2.5 levels were 4.9 times higher than the WHO’s annual guideline limit.