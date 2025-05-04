Death anniversary of renowned poet Shaukat Thanvi observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The 62nd death anniversary of renowned poet, writer and humorist Shaukat Thanvi was observed on Sunday.

Born in 1904, Shaukat Thanvi was known for his wit, humor, and unique writing style that left a lasting impact on urdu literature.

He wrote columns, plays and satirical essays that resonated with readers across generations.

He wrote some sixty books including collection of short stories, novels and essays.

He was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his services in Urdu literature.

Thanvi passed away in 1963 in Lahore.