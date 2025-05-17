DPO Lauds Media For Responsible Reporting During India Conflict
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Ali Bin Tariq held an introductory meeting with members of the Lodhran Press Club, highlighting the significant role of the media in fostering national unity and promoting Pakistan’s image on the global stage.
During the meeting, the DPO acknowledged the responsible journalism displayed by Pakistani media, especially during the recent escalation. He noted that such mature reporting in critical times enhances the country's dignity and supports national interests.
Highlighting the importance of cooperation between the police and media, he said, “Journalists serve as the eyes and ears of law enforcement. Timely and accurate reporting is crucial for effective crime prevention and public safety.
”
The DPO stressed his commitment to creating a peaceful and secure environment in Lodhran. He assured continued coordination with the media to ensure transparency, accountability, and responsible journalism.
The press club delegation was led by President Sheikh Merajuddin and General Secretary Imran Rehan. Senior journalists including Rajab Ali Mirza, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Majeed Nashad, Rana Asif Hanif, Rao Amir and others were also present.
Journalists thanked the DPO and assured their full support in maintaining law and order in the region.
DPO Ali Bin Tariq stated, “My doors are always open to the media. The police will continue to perform their duties with a spirit of transparency, accountability, and public service.”
