Khanewal DC Orders Comprehensive Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A meeting to review Eid-ul-Azha preparations was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman, who ordered for comprehensive arrangements in this regard.

The meeting was attended by ADCG Ghulam Mustafa Seher, Assistant Commissioner Sanbal Javed, and other senior officials.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Salma Suleman announced that designated sale points for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals will be established at the municipal level across the district. These sale points will provide proper facilities to the public, and their monitoring will be carried out by Assistant Directors of Local Government.

She directed Chief Officers Municipal Committees to promptly share location plans of the sale points.

"In line with the directives of the Punjab government, exemplary arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha must be ensured," the Deputy Commissioner emphasized.

Dr. Suleman stated that no livestock selling will be allowed in open markets, streets, or urban areas outside the approved sale points. She stressed that cleanliness, availability of staff, and necessary machinery at the sale points must be ensured and widely publicized.

Security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during the cattle market operations. To ensure transparency, video cameras will be installed at the sale points. Moreover, the Waste Management Company will supervise the operations of private sanitation contractors.

