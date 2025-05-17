Khanewal DC Orders Comprehensive Arrangements For Eid-ul-Azha
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A meeting to review Eid-ul-Azha preparations was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman, who ordered for comprehensive arrangements in this regard.
The meeting was attended by ADCG Ghulam Mustafa Seher, Assistant Commissioner Sanbal Javed, and other senior officials.
Addressing the meeting, Dr Salma Suleman announced that designated sale points for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals will be established at the municipal level across the district. These sale points will provide proper facilities to the public, and their monitoring will be carried out by Assistant Directors of Local Government.
She directed Chief Officers Municipal Committees to promptly share location plans of the sale points.
"In line with the directives of the Punjab government, exemplary arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha must be ensured," the Deputy Commissioner emphasized.
Dr. Suleman stated that no livestock selling will be allowed in open markets, streets, or urban areas outside the approved sale points. She stressed that cleanliness, availability of staff, and necessary machinery at the sale points must be ensured and widely publicized.
Security personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order during the cattle market operations. To ensure transparency, video cameras will be installed at the sale points. Moreover, the Waste Management Company will supervise the operations of private sanitation contractors.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khanewal DC orders comprehensive arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha1 minute ago
-
Need stressed for timely action against 'silent killer' high blood pressure1 minute ago
-
Four Levies personnel martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Khuzdar; Balochistan govt strongl ..11 minutes ago
-
Family Planning Dept. organizes rally to celebrate Thanksgiving Day11 minutes ago
-
List of 427 Lodhran farmers forwarded for cotton incentive21 minutes ago
-
Political ceasefire possible with PTI's cooperation: Senator Irfan Siddiqui21 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters, checks 48 meters21 minutes ago
-
Another 678 students allotted hostel accommodation at PU31 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs police performance review meeting31 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on anti-encroachment, urban development initiatives41 minutes ago
-
Toll plazas in Naran and Havelian to benefit locals, tourists to pay toll: Commissioner Hazara51 minutes ago