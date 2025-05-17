SHRC hosts seminar on human rights challenges in Sukkur*

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) organized a seminar in Sukkur to address human rights issues in the Sukkur district on Saturday. Chairperson Iqbal Ahmed Detho and Judicial Member Mir Safdar Talpur led the event, attended by 45 participants from diverse backgrounds.

The seminar highlighted pressing concerns, including gender-based violence, child marriage, police mistreatment, and lack of access to quality education and healthcare. Participants emphasized the need for collective efforts to build a just and inclusive society.

SHRC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting human rights and assured continued engagement with the community. The Commission's efforts include regular field visits, public complaint redress mechanisms, and policy recommendations to government authorities.