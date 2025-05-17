Need Stressed For Timely Action Against 'silent Killer' High Blood Pressure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17 to raise awareness about the dangers of high blood pressure and encourage its prevention, early detection, and proper control.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign, which is being held under the theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!”
Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a major global health concern. It is often called a "silent killer" because it usually does not show symptoms but can lead to life-threatening conditions like heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and even sudden death if left untreated.
According to the World Health Organization, over 294 million people are currently affected by hypertension in the South-East Asia region.
Dr. Waqas Arqam Malik, a practicing medical expert, warns that many people continue with their daily lives unaware that their blood pressure is dangerously high. “Hypertension often develops quietly over time, and by the time symptoms appear, serious damage may already be done,” he explained.
He further added that high blood pressure can be managed and even prevented through simple lifestyle changes. “People need to reduce their salt intake, avoid smoking, eat healthy meals, get at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day, and manage their stress levels,” said Dr. Malik. He emphasized the importance of checking blood pressure regularly, even if there are no visible symptoms.
Modern lifestyles filled with stress, poor diet, lack of exercise, and irregular sleep patterns are contributing to rising hypertension cases, even among younger adults in their 30s. Dr. Malik stressed the need for public awareness, saying that regular checkups and home monitoring using digital BP machines can help detect the condition early.
On this World Hypertension Day, health professionals are urging people to take responsibility for their health. High blood pressure is treatable, but only if it is detected in time.
Taking just a few minutes to check your blood pressure could add years to your life. Don’t wait for symptoms. Act now measure it, control it, and live longer, Dr Waqas maintained.
