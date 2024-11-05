Open Menu

DPO Mansehra Officially Opens Driving School To Promote Road Safety

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 09:28 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) In a significant step toward enhancing road safety and driving standards, the Traffic Police Driving School in Mansehra Tuesday has officially been inaugurated by District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur.

This initiative comes after the provincial government's official notification and the directive from the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, to establish Traffic Police Driving Schools across all districts.

The new facility aims to provide formal driver training to residents of Mansehra, offering specialized programs for motorcycles, motor cars, and Light Transport Vehicles (LTV).

The courses are being conducted under the supervision of qualified male and female instructors who are professionals in the driving field.

The 14-day training program includes both theoretical and practical sessions, covering important topics such as driving techniques, road safety, traffic signs, road sense, and basic mechanical theory.

Classes will be held in three shifts: theoretical lessons will take place on Saturdays, while practical training will be conducted on weekdays.

The initiative was warmly welcomed by the local community, with many expressing hope that this initiative will help reduce road accidents and improve traffic awareness among residents.

The program is also seen as a positive step towards promoting responsible driving behavior and better traffic management in the district.

Residents interested in enrolling can visit the Traffic Police Driving School office in Mansehra or contact the school for further details and admission procedures.

Pakistan