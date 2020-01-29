UrduPoint.com
Dr Athe Posted As MS Children Complex

Dr Athe posted as MS Children Complex

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) -:Punjab Health department appointed Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority, Pakpattan, Dr Ather Iqbal as Medical Superintendent of Children Complex &ICH on the recommendation of selection committee.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Primary Healthcare and Medical education,Dr Athar Iqbal,PMO,BS-20 CEO,DHA Pakpattan has been transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent Children Hospital& ICH Multan against a vacant post,relieving,Dr Ahsan Ullah Khan,APMO (BS-19) of additional charge of the post of MS of Children Hospital& ICH.

It may be mentioned here that the post fell vacant after former MS Dr Mazhar-ul-Khaliq reached superannuation (60 years) age a few weeks back.

