MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers in absentia of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan were offered in the city here on Sunday evening.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan and members of Civil Society attended the prayers.

Speaking on this occasion, the foreign minister said Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Qadeer Khan had made the country's defence impregnable.

He said the whole nation was in deep sorrow and grief over the demise of great scientist.