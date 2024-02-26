Open Menu

Dr. Ramesh Kumar Urges Unity

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity

Pakistan People's Party leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar on Monday underscored the importance of leaving behind past grievances and focusing on moving forward for the betterment of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar on Monday underscored the importance of leaving behind past grievances and focusing on moving forward for the betterment of the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need to view politics as a means of serving the people, urging all stakeholders to unite in the service of the nation.

Dr. Kumar called for a collective effort to address the myriad challenges facing the country, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in tackling these issues.

Furthermore, Dr. Kumar extended congratulations on the completion of the phases of Sindh House and Punjab House, highlighting the significance of such milestones in the country's democratic process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradatio ..

2nd Int’l Conference on environmental degradation kicked off at SU

8 minutes ago
 Man injured over tree cutting dispute

Man injured over tree cutting dispute

7 minutes ago
 Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani re ..

Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani receives briefing on polio drive

7 minutes ago
 Z.A Bhutto reference adjourned till tomorrow

Z.A Bhutto reference adjourned till tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab

8 minutes ago
 More than 400,000 children to be administered in p ..

More than 400,000 children to be administered in polio immunization drive

8 minutes ago
Speaker reviews preparations for upcoming session ..

Speaker reviews preparations for upcoming session of KP assembly

13 minutes ago
 SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week f ..

SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

13 minutes ago
 Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Saf ..

Delegation of foreign trainee diplomats visits Safe City Islamabad

14 minutes ago
 Training workshop on hair transplant concludes

Training workshop on hair transplant concludes

14 minutes ago
 Guinea capital crippled by general strike

Guinea capital crippled by general strike

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan