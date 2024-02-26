Dr. Ramesh Kumar urges unity

Pakistan People's Party leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar on Monday underscored the importance of leaving behind past grievances and focusing on moving forward for the betterment of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar on Monday underscored the importance of leaving behind past grievances and focusing on moving forward for the betterment of the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the need to view politics as a means of serving the people, urging all stakeholders to unite in the service of the nation.

Dr. Kumar called for a collective effort to address the myriad challenges facing the country, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in tackling these issues.

Furthermore, Dr. Kumar extended congratulations on the completion of the phases of Sindh House and Punjab House, highlighting the significance of such milestones in the country's democratic process.