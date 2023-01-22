UrduPoint.com

Dramatist, Poet Razi Akhtar Shauq Remembered On 24th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Dramatist, poet Razi Akhtar Shauq remembered on 24th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Seasoned drama writer and poet Razi Akhtar Shauq was remembered here on Sunday on his 24th death anniversary in the literary circles for his contribution to the urdu language and literature.

The real name of Razi Akhtar Shauq was Khwaja Razi-ul-Hasan Ansari and he was born on 23 April 1933 in Saharanpur.

He did his graduation from Osmania University and after the partition, he moved to Pakistan and started living in Karachi.

He completed his Masters at Karachi University and began his professional life with Radio Pakistan. He was not only a good poet but a seasoned dramatist as well.

Mere Mosam Mere Khwab and Jast are collections of his poetry. The prestigious Allama Iqbal award was conferred upon him posthumously in 2005.

In the last days of his life, he was suffering from heart problems that became the cause of his death on 22 January 1999 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Saharanpur January April Sunday Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

2 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

12 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

12 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.