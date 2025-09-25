Open Menu

Wildlife Department Foils Poaching Bid Along River Jhelum, 4 Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Wildlife Department foils poaching bid along River Jhelum, 4 held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Wildlife Department on Thursday claimed to have arrested four people involved in poaching along the River Jhelum.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team carried out a raid and apprehended the suspects, recovering several valuable birds including pigeons, quails, and other rare species.

Deputy Director Arooj Zaheer said the recovered birds were safely released back into their natural habitat after the operation. She added that four “lava bater” (quail-trapping) devices were also seized during raids in the Sillanwali and Kot Momin areas.

The department imposed fines amounting to Rs. 180,000 in two poaching cases, while three other cases remain under trial. Arooj Zaheer affirmed that the crackdown against illegal hunting and falcon netting would continue, warning that offenders would face strict action without leniency.

