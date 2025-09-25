Suspect Killed In Police Encounter Found Involved In Police Murder
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A suspect killed in a police encounter late Wednesday night has been identified as Shah Muhammad alias Shan, who was wanted in the murder of policeman Khan Abro in the jurisdiction of Bin Qasim Police Station, according to a Malir Police spokesperson on Thursday.
Police said the suspect, along with an accomplice, was fleeing after robbing citizens near Soda Factory in Bhains Colony when they opened fire on a police party. In retaliatory fire, Shan was killed while his associate managed to escape.
Authorities recovered a pistol with ammunition, a mobile phone, and a 125cc motorcycle from the dead suspect. Investigators revealed that Shan was involved in several street crimes across Karachi and had also been implicated in kidnapping-for-ransom and other serious cases.
The case had already been registered at Bin Qasim Police Station, while raids are under way to arrest the absconding accomplice. Police are also checking the suspect’s broader criminal record from different stations.
