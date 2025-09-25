NUML Signs MoUs with industry leaders to foster sustainable urban development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) successfully hosted a Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signing ceremony, with industry leaders to foster sustainable urban development.

The ceremony brought together leading organizations from Pakistan’s real estate, planning and financial sectors to strengthen academia–industry linkages for sustainable community development.

Director General (DG) NUML, Nadeem Asghar, signed the MoUs on behalf of the university with eminent leaders of the real estate industry. The distinguished signatories included Dr Ayesha Khan, CEO of the Akhter Hameed Khan Foundation (AHKF); Mr. Muhammad Ejaz, CEO of Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited (AHDRML); Ch. Naeem Qamar, CEO of The Garden Residence; Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Sandhu, Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Council of Urban Planners; Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt.) Ltd. and ZLK Islamic Financial Services (ZLK-IFS); and Mr. Sagheer Mushtaq, CEO of ISE Tower REIT Management Company Limited, said a press release on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rector NUML, Shahid Mahmood Kayani emphasized that these partnerships are a step towards building sustainable, affordable and inclusive housing while promoting resilient cities in Pakistan.

He noted that NUML was committed to providing knowledge inputs, research forums, and the innovative energy of young minds, while industry partners would reciprocate by offering logistical support, sponsorships, and platforms for advocacy and knowledge sharing.

He stressed that while academia and industry alone could not bring large-scale impact, while, only the collective efforts could achieve meaningful and lasting change.

The Rector also highlighted NUML’s dedicated think tank, the Pakistan Society for Real Estate Studies (PRES), which has been established with greater industry participation than academia to foster deeper engagement and collaboration.

"PRES serves as a bridge between thought and practice, advancing research-based policy dialogues, capacity-building, and innovative solutions to address Pakistan’s urban challenges," he said.

He further expressed optimism that forthcoming initiatives such as the International Conference on Real Estate (ICRE) and the development of policy papers under NUML and PRES would act as torchbearers for inclusive, sustainable, and resilient cities, ensuring safe and prosperous living for future generations.

The visiting dignitaries lauded NUML's initiative of establishing PRES to address challenges in the real estate industry and shared valuable insights and recommendations. They expressed optimism that this collaboration would yield tangible outcomes and foster innovation.

This MoUs signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in NUML’s journey to bridge the gap between knowledge and practice and to collectively reimagine Pakistan’s urban future.