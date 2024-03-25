Drones, Binoculars Being Used To Monitor Kite Flying
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Multan police is actively monitoring upper atmosphere in the city of saints with drone cameras and binoculars for the last few days to look for kites with killer strings attached and asking the people to stop playing the dangerous game to plug chances of loss of life of pedestrians or bike riders by razor sharp strings of stray kites.
“It has been decided to take strict action against violators to stop this dangerous play“, CPO Multan Sadiq Ali said in a statement here Monday.
A total of 95 arrests have been made during the last few days with a recovery of around 4500 kites and 108 spools of twine as the police intensified the campaign against kite flyers and sellers. Recently, in Faisalabad, a motorcyclist lost his life due to injuries sustained from a kite string. Asif Ashfque, aged 22, tragically died of excessive blood loss after his throat was slit by a kite string while riding a motorcycle.
Punjab government on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz decided to enforce the ban on kite flying with full might to prevent chances of loss of life of innocent people.
However, despite the ban, there still exist kite flying enthusiasts and police is there to stop them, police spokesman said.
Personnel carrying binoculars are deployed at different points in the city and once they spot any kite flying, they swiftly convey information to nearby patrolling police squad or Dolphin squad to check the violation and police teams reach the site within no time to rectify the situation. Moreover, drone cameras were also active above the roof tops and upper atmosphere being monitored closely to trigger police action when needed.
Kite flying was the only sport and a loving pastime in Punjab with the commencement of Basant festival in spring season every year. However, things changed for the worse when kite flying enthusiasts started preparing, marketing and using glass-crusted strings and twines to cut strings of other kite flyers and enjoy ‘Bo Kata’ moment. The practice, however, had turned into a life threatening dangerous game and hence it was banned in 2005 and now its an offense punishable by Rs 100,000 fine or three-year imprisonment or both, police spokesman said.
CPO has appealed the parents to forbid their children from kite flying and appealed the people not to allow their roof tops for the dangerous game. He asked people to convey information to 15 police in case of noticing any kite flying activity.
Recent Stories
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in traditional manner6 minutes ago
-
PM expresses dismay over recent increase in gas prices8 minutes ago
-
Agricultural development takes priority: Muhammad Sajjad16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against beggars in ICT: 18 apprehended16 minutes ago
-
Holi colors has the status of Eid for us.Hindu community dua16 minutes ago
-
KP Health Minister conducts Informal Visit to Punjab's Primary and Secondary Health Care Department16 minutes ago
-
Appellate Tribunal approves nomination papers of Azam Swati16 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among special children at RCPH26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite-flying; 280 arrested in 48 hours: CPO26 minutes ago
-
Dar, Britain's Foreign Secretary discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations26 minutes ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, loot recovered26 minutes ago
-
Roman Catholic Council arranges Iftar dinner for dignitaries of all religions26 minutes ago