(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the drop scene of arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi showed that the Sindh government was involved in the matter.

The way Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ended his news conference on the issue without answering any question from the journalists indicated the conspicuous role of the provincial government, he said in a tweet.

Shahzad Akbar said the chief minister had to answer the question that whether arresting Safdar Awan was aimed at benefiting his wife Maryam Nawaz politically or disbanding the Pakistan Democratic Movement, but he left the press conference without taking any query.