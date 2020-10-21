UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drop Scene Of Safdar's Arrest Shows Sindh Govt Involvement: Shahzad Akbar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Drop scene of Safdar's arrest shows Sindh govt involvement: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the drop scene of arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (Retd) Safdar Awan in Karachi showed that the Sindh government was involved in the matter.

The way Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ended his news conference on the issue without answering any question from the journalists indicated the conspicuous role of the provincial government, he said in a tweet.

Shahzad Akbar said the chief minister had to answer the question that whether arresting Safdar Awan was aimed at benefiting his wife Maryam Nawaz politically or disbanding the Pakistan Democratic Movement, but he left the press conference without taking any query.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wife Murad Ali Shah Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

1 minute ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

1 minute ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

25 minutes ago

Leaders of EU Financial Institutions Hold Talks Ov ..

25 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks NAB's comments in law s ..

16 minutes ago

FAB shareholders approve transfer of legacy FGB ba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.