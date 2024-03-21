Dropscene: Accidental Death Comes Out Murder
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The accidental death of a boy who appeared by bursting a firecracker into his hand finally proved a 'heinous murder' through a postmortem report on Thursday.
City police of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed registered a case against seven accused including local MPA, Aurangzeb Ashraf, his three brothers with three unidentified people.
Police sources said the 13-year-old Muhammad Saem was shot dead and that the murder showed up as incidental death occurred by bursting firecracker into the deceased's hand. Later after the death, the body's face was tainted with blood in the attempt to prove the death happened accidentally.
Earlier, the police had confirmed the apparent narrative of the boy's killing through investigation that the boy lost his life by bursting the firecracker. It was quite the same as the plea submitted by the seminary's administration with the police through application.
However, the child's family expressed discontent and approached the DPO who ordered re-initiating the inquiry starting from the body's postmortem that confirmed the murder today.
The DPO suspended the SHO thana city for conducting a faulty inquiry despite gathering forensics of the killing.
The murder case was registered on the report of the slain's uncle, Naveed Ahmad.
