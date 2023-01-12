DROs, ROs in NA 193 get magisterial powers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday gave Returning Officer (RO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) the authority to exercise magisterial powers with immediate effect and until the consolidation and announcement of official results of the bye-elections being held in NA 193 (Rajanpur-1) on February 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday gave Returning Officer (RO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) the authority to exercise magisterial powers with immediate effect and until the consolidation and announcement of official results of the bye-elections being held in NA 193 (Rajanpur-1) on February 26, 2023.

According to an ECP notification, the DRO and RO have been empowered to act against any candidate, polling agent, voter or party worker who indulges in influencing or disrupting the polling process.