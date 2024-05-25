Drowning Incident: Rescue 1122 Recovers Dead Body Of Kid After Struggle Of Five Days
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Rescue 1122 successfully retrieved the dead body of a minor kid who went missing five days ago while bathing in Sikandari Canal in Multan.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, two kids namely Muhammad Sabir (11) son of Muhammad Haji and M Rizwan (9) son of Muhammad Ramzan were bathing in Sikandari canal on Tuesday (May 21). All of a sudden, the both bathing kids went missing.
Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and started search operation. Dead body of one kid named Rizwan was recovered on next day (May 22) from six kilometer of the drowning site. However, operation for the recovery of Muhammad Sabir remained continued and the dead body was recovered after incessant struggle of five days.
Local people appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122 for ensuring recovery of the dead body even after five days.
