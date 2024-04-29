Drug Dealer Held With Over 1.2 Kg Hashish
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.2 kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Saddar police station on Monday.
According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
He said a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid, taking action against drug dealers, arrested accused drug dealer Anwaar Khan son of Rehmat Khan, a resident of Tank district and recovered 1255 grams of hashish from his possession. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests four key TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack47 seconds ago
-
Cotton Management Committee met1 minute ago
-
PPP’s Humayun Iqbal wins Tehsil Mayor’s by-elections in Daraban1 minute ago
-
Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted11 minutes ago
-
AKUH's Global Recognition: Pakistan's healthcare excellence in limelight11 minutes ago
-
BISP, NADRA mobile van service to register persons with disabilities in capital21 minutes ago
-
NADRA 'doorstep service' bringing improvement in CNIC issuance system31 minutes ago
-
Hospital waste management training held31 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to make on-line complaint management portal operational41 minutes ago
-
President urges steps to promote local businesses for GB's self-sufficiency41 minutes ago
-
UAD held walk in connection with World Veterinary Day41 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 140 emergencies last week41 minutes ago