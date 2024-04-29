Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.2 kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Saddar police station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid, taking action against drug dealers, arrested accused drug dealer Anwaar Khan son of Rehmat Khan, a resident of Tank district and recovered 1255 grams of hashish from his possession. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.