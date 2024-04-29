Open Menu

Drug Dealer Held With Over 1.2 Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.2 kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Saddar police station on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown against the menace of drugs was continued successfully in the district following the strict instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Malik Sajid, taking action against drug dealers, arrested accused drug dealer Anwaar Khan son of Rehmat Khan, a resident of Tank district and recovered 1255 grams of hashish from his possession. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Nasir Tank Saddar From

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

1 hour ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

2 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

3 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

3 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

5 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan