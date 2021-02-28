UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Dealers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Drug dealers arrested

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The police here on Sunday arrested drug dealers and smugglers supplying dangerous drugs like ice and heroin to different areas of the city.

According to details, SHO Muhammad Riaz and his police team carried out a successful operation in Shen Dhand Road.

During the blockade, drug smuggler Qasim, resident of Togh Bala, was caught as a result of long chase. Three kg of heroin and 155 grams of ice were recovered.

The arrested drug dealer was smuggling narcotics in a motorbike. The motorbike used in drug trafficking was also seized while a case was registered against the arrested accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station. The Police started investigation team for further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Road Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

35 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

51 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.