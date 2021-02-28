Drug dealers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The police here on Sunday arrested drug dealers and smugglers supplying dangerous drugs like ice and heroin to different areas of the city.

According to details, SHO Muhammad Riaz and his police team carried out a successful operation in Shen Dhand Road.

During the blockade, drug smuggler Qasim, resident of Togh Bala, was caught as a result of long chase. Three kg of heroin and 155 grams of ice were recovered.

The arrested drug dealer was smuggling narcotics in a motorbike. The motorbike used in drug trafficking was also seized while a case was registered against the arrested accused at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station. The Police started investigation team for further investigation.