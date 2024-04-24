Drug Peddler Arrested; 2310 Grams Hashish Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 09:14 PM
Dera police during the operation arrested the notorious drug peddler and recovered 2310 grams of hashish, 385 grams of ice in the limits of City police station on Wednesday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Dera police during the operation arrested the notorious drug peddler and recovered 2310 grams of hashish, 385 grams of ice in the limits of City police station on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, under the leadership of DSP City Mohammad Adnan, SHO Police Station City Arslan Khan Gandapur with police team achieved great success against drug dealers.
The notorious drug dealer Qayyum Nawaz, son of Liaqat Ali resident of Muriyali Mor was arrested during the search operation. The police recovered 2310 grams of hashish and 385 grams of ice from his possession.
The police registered the case against the drug peddler and started further investigations.
