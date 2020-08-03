Drug Peddler Held With Narcotics
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.
During ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, the team of Kotmomin police station conducted a raid at Makhi Chowk of tehsil Kotmomin and arrested a drug peddler identified as Shahid Asifand recovered 5 kg Hashish from him.
Police have registered a case against the accused.