Drug peddler held with narcotics

SARGODHA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession.

During ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, the team of Kotmomin police station conducted a raid at Makhi Chowk of tehsil Kotmomin and arrested a drug peddler identified as Shahid Asifand recovered 5 kg Hashish from him.

Police have registered a case against the accused.