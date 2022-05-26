Drug smuggling bid foiled, over 500 Kg hashish seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Police has conducted an operation in Gwadar and seized more than 560 kg of hashish, 525 grams of opium, more than 1.5 kg of crystals, shisha and 19 bottles of liquor from the smugglers.

The drugs seized were meant to be smuggled abroad through sea, which was foiled, said spokesperson of Balochistan police on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, a joint team of Gwadar police and CIA has conducted operation against drug mafia and after retaliatory firing and pursuit by the police, 500 kg of hashish was recovered from a Land Cruiser used by the mafia.

The smugglers managed to escape in the mountain while taking advantage of the darkness. The search for the fugitive accused is underway after registering a case.

In the last months, 44 cases have been registered against drugs mafia in Gwadar district, under the supervision of SSP Fahad Khan Khosa.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt appreciated the performance of Gwadar police in eradicating drugs.

He said that special teams have been formulated for the eradication of drugs from all over the province.

The eradication of drug mafia in Balochistan is our top priority and the increasing trend of drugs towards educational institutions was a matter of concern, said IGP.

Crackdown on drug mafia will continued in Makran division under the command of DIG Captain (retd) Azfar Mehr.

Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt commended the team for successfully cracking down on drug traffickers and announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.