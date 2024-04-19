Open Menu

Dry, Cloudy Weather Forecast In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dry, cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office on Friday forecast dry and partly cloudy to cloudy weather in the Sukkur Division during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 31 centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.

