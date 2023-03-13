UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted dry weather in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that during the last 24 hours weather remained partly cloudy and cloudy over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Buner, Swat, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Tahkht Bhai & Parachinar 08 (each), Buner 05, Peshawar, Mirkhani, Malamjabba, Cherat & Tirah (Khyber) 03 (each), Chitral, Drosh, Risalpur, Bannu & Landi Kotal (Khyber) 02 (each), Kalam, Saidu Sharif & Mamad Gut 01 (each) and Kohat Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 27/13, Chitral 18/05, Timergara 21/10, Dir 19/05, Mirkhani 20/05, Kalam 13/-02, Drosh 18/08, Saidu Sharif 23/08, Pattan 25/14, Malam Jabba 16/05, Takht Bhai 26/11, Kakul 23/06, Balakot 26/10, Parachinar 15/03, Bannu 31/12, Cherat 25/11, D.I. Khan 33/18.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -02 °C in Kalam.

