Dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Dry weather with chances of mist in morning forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 26/5 degree centigrade and 7.9 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:49 am and set at 17:15 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

