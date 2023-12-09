D&SJ visits Kundah forest

Chairman Forest Revival Committee, District and Sessions Judge SBA Allah Bachayo Gabol along with committee members DC Zahid Hussain Rind, SSP Capt (R) Haider Raza and District Forest Officer Abdul Fattah Khoso visited Kundah Forest and collected information about recovered forest land so far and expressed satisfaction over the progress

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Chairman Forest Revival Committee, District and Sessions Judge SBA Allah Bachayo Gabol along with committee members DC Zahid Hussain Rind, SSP Capt (R) Haider Raza and District Forest Officer Abdul Fattah Khoso visited Kundah Forest and collected information about recovered forest land so far and expressed satisfaction over the progress.

The Chairman instructed the officials of the forest department that trees shall be planted on recovered land.

SSP was instructed that ongoing operations about the recovery of forest land shall be expedited against illegal occupants and action be initiated against them.

During the briefing, DC Zahid Hussain Rind and Forest Officer Abdul Fatah Khoso informed that land recovery operation is in progress in Sukhpu, Lakhat and Kot Dhingano forests and the department has recovered more than 2100 acres so far and would continue till the recovery of all land of forest department.

