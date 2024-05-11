Open Menu

E-balloting Completes To Give 20,000 Bikes To Students

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

E-balloting completes to give 20,000 bikes to students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz fulfilled another promise, as the e-balloting process to give bikes to students on interest-free and soft installments was completed at the CM Office on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan conducted e-balloting for giving e-bikes and petrol bikes under the CM’s Youth Initiative programme. The minister conducted e-balloting process for four different categories to give bikes to male and female students. Vice chancellors of various universities, along with male and female students, were also present.

Bilal Akbar Khan said all institutions worked with a great amount of devotion and dedication for making the programme successful. "Well-done Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif", the participants said as she is undertaking laudable steps for women empowerment.

“On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are introducing excellent scheme for working women and differently-abled people,” the minister said and expressed his gratitude to the vice chancellors and college principals for extending cooperation in successful holding of road shows. He said it was not the infrastructural change with regard to provision of bikes on interest-free and soft installments, but cultural transformation. “InshaAllah, we will soon launch the second phase. The number of e-bikes would be increased in the 2nd phase,” added the minister.

Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi, while giving a detailed briefing regarding provision of bikes on interest-free and soft installments, said male and female students were being provided 1,000 e-electric bikes and 19,000 petrol bikes through transparent e-balloting process. Electric bikes will be given to the students of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions. All the students from all districts across Punjab submitted online applications for getting bikes on interest-free and soft installments under the chief minister's youth initiative programme. The students gave a positive response for getting bikes on interest-free and soft installments. "We will organise online road shows in various universities, colleges to impart awareness to the parents along with male and female students. As many as 190,000 students got themselves registered for getting bikes on interest-free and soft installments Under the Chief Minister's Youth Initiative programme. As many as 72,640 students submitted online applications," the minister said and distributed commendation certificates among the officers for showing exemplary performance.

Chairman PITB, Additional IG Traffic, Secretary Information, Secretary Finance, Secretary Excise, Chairman PHEC, Vice Chancellors of various universities, concerned officers and students were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Petrol Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Road Traffic Male Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Women All From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

8 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

9 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan