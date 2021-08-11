ECNEC approves 54 MW Attabad Power Project wort Rs 21.27 b

ECNEC approved Attabad Power Project worth Rs 21.27 billion with a total capacity of 54 MW, said spokesperson of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Imtiaz Ali Taj

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :ECNEC approved Attabad Power Project worth Rs 21.27 billion with a total capacity of 54 MW, said spokesperson of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Imtiaz Ali Taj.

In a statement, he said that work would be started at this major project during this fiscal year which would be completed in 4 years. He said the project would help overcome power shortage not only in Hunza Valley but also in the entire Gilgit division.

"Another major promise of GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has come true," the spokesperson added.

According to Imtiaz Ali Taj, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister has made the energy sector a top priority sector in the Gilgit-Baltistan Comprehensive Development Plan for the permanent solution of the serious problem of load shedding.

He added that several major projects had been included in Federal PSDP by the hard and sincere efforts of Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed. Besides ongoing projects in the energy sector, the PTI government would soon initiate around 200 MW more power projects under the public-private partnership program in GB, Imtiaz Ali added.

He said that in addition, in the light of CDWP guidelines, PC-II of Shatung Nalla diversion in Skardu has also been approved.