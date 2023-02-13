UrduPoint.com

ECP Appoints Appellate Tribunals For By-polls On 8 NA Seats From KP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ECP appoints Appellate Tribunals for by-polls on 8 NA seats from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Appellate Tribunals for disposal of appeals against the decision of the Returning Officers (ROs), regarding rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers of candidates for by-elections on 8 National Assembly constituencies.

The Appellate Tribunals have been established in pursuance of sub-section (1) of Section 63 of the Election Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017), said a notification issued by the ECP on Monday.

According to the notification, Mr Justice Ijaz Anwar (Principal Seat of Peshawar High Court) has been appointed as Appellate Tribunal for National Assembly Constituencies NA-18 Swabi-I.

NA-25 Nowshera-I, NA-26 Nowshera-II, NA-32 Kohat and NA-43 Khyber-I.

Similarly, Mr Justice Mohammad Naeem Anwar (Swat Bench of Peshawar High Court) and Mr Justice Wiqar Ahmad (Abbottabad Bench of Peshawar High Court) have been appointed as Appellate Tribunals for NA-04 Swat-III and NA.17 Haripur-I respectively.

Furthermore, Mr Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali of D.I. Khan Bench of Peshawar High Court has been appointed as Appellate Tribunal for NA-38, D.I. Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Swat Election Commission Of Pakistan Kohat 2017 Nomination Papers NA-18 NA-25 NA-26 NA-32 NA-38 NA-43

Recent Stories

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilater ..

MoFAIC delegation visits Paris to discuss trilateral cooperation with France, In ..

57 minutes ago
 Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE& ..

Operation ‘Gallant Knight / 2’ symbolises UAE&#039;s rich legacy of humanity ..

58 minutes ago
 Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 20 ..

Empower announces revenues of AED2.8 billion in 2022

58 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disap ..

Imran Khan's antics, somersaults continue to disappoint nation: PM

2 hours ago
 PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin booked in sedition case

2 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable ..

Dubai Islamic Bank prices US$1 billion Sustainable Sukuk

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.