ECP decides to reduce size of ballot papers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that a decision had been made to reduce the size of the ballot paper for the upcoming election scheduled for February 8.

In a high-level meeting convened to discuss the reprinting of ballot papers in certain constituencies, the Election Commission said that the decision to downsize the ballot paper was a response to a shortage of special security paper and time constraints.

The commission has decided that in areas where a reprint of ballot papers is deemed necessary, the printing process will commence only after the completion of the printing of ballot papers for all other Constituencies across the country.

However, the feasibility of this decision depends on the availability of special security paper and the timely functioning of printing presses.

The ECP discussed the challenges posed by the need to reprint ballot papers in some constituencies, particularly in obtaining the required special security paper and completing the printing process in a timely manner.

In 2018, a total of 800 tons were utilized for printing ballot papers.

However, the surge in the number of candidates in the 2024 elections has increased the requirement to a staggering 2400 tons.

"The availability of security paper for reprinting, coupled with the timely printing process, poses a significant challenge for the Election Commission," the statement said.