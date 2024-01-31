ECP Decides To Reduce Size Of Ballot Papers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday said that a decision had been made to reduce the size of the ballot paper for the upcoming election scheduled for February 8.
In a high-level meeting convened to discuss the reprinting of ballot papers in certain constituencies, the Election Commission said that the decision to downsize the ballot paper was a response to a shortage of special security paper and time constraints.
The commission has decided that in areas where a reprint of ballot papers is deemed necessary, the printing process will commence only after the completion of the printing of ballot papers for all other Constituencies across the country.
However, the feasibility of this decision depends on the availability of special security paper and the timely functioning of printing presses.
The ECP discussed the challenges posed by the need to reprint ballot papers in some constituencies, particularly in obtaining the required special security paper and completing the printing process in a timely manner.
In 2018, a total of 800 tons were utilized for printing ballot papers.
However, the surge in the number of candidates in the 2024 elections has increased the requirement to a staggering 2400 tons.
"The availability of security paper for reprinting, coupled with the timely printing process, poses a significant challenge for the Election Commission," the statement said.
Recent Stories
Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Comm ..
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case3 seconds ago
-
Sindh Police enhance election security measures18 seconds ago
-
Speakers agree for promoting gender equality to address poverty10 minutes ago
-
Man Shoots Sister-in-Law in Attock district10 minutes ago
-
BBSYDP empowering youth, reducing poverty through skill training20 minutes ago
-
ECP summons meeting to discuss deteriorating security situation in KP, Balochistan20 minutes ago
-
Pak HC-designate to Sri Lanka calls on President Alvi40 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Shaukat's services for media community to be remembered for long time: Solangi40 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks NA-8 candidate's assassination report50 minutes ago
-
Meeting to review election preparations held60 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in Tank60 minutes ago
-
Youth may play active role for overall progress & development: President60 minutes ago