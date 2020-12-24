ECP issues public notice for filing nomination papers for NA-45 Kurram, PK 63 Nowshera

Election Commission of Pakistan here on Thursday issued a public notice seeking nomination papers from aspiring candidates for by elections on NA-45 Kurram and PK 63 Nowshera and issued election schedule for the same

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan here on Thursday issued a public notice seeking nomination papers from aspiring candidates for by elections on NA-45 Kurram and PK 63 Nowshera and issued election schedule for the same.

The ECP has also appointed District Returning Officers (DROs) who assumed their duties to conduct free, fair and transparent by-elections in two constituencies.

The seat of NA-45 had fallen vacant with the death of then incumbent MNA Munir Orakzai of JUI-F, whereas that of PK-63 fell vacant with the demise of MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

According to a press release issued by the provincial election commission here on Thursday, polling in the two Constituencies will be held on Feb 19 and subsequently the returning officers have issued a public notice on Thursday, seeking nomination papers from aspiring candidates from December 25 (Friday) to December 30.

The intending candidates may submit their nomination papers in the office of the Returning Officers from 9am to 5pm.

It is pertinent to mention here the regional election commissioner, Mardan, Khursheed Alam was appointed as DRO for NA-45, Kurram and district election commissioner DIkhan Hayatullah as Returning Officer, whereas regional election commissioner, Peshawar, Fazal Hakeem, was appointed DRO for PK-63, Nowshera and district election commissioner Swabi Rahimzad as Returning Officer for the by-polls According to schedule Names of candidates would be displayed on December 31, 2020 while scrutiny of the documents will be conducted till January 6, 2021.

Appeal against rejection or approving of nomination documents could be filled by January 11 and appellate would decide on these appeals till January 18 and thereby a list of candidates would be issued.

Candidates may take back their nomination papers by January 20 and the same day the final list of candidates would be displayed. On January 21 election symbols would be elected to candidates.