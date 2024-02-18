ECP Notifies 36 KPK NA Seat Winners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the winners for 36 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The ECP, in a notification issued here, has asked the returned candidates to affiliate with a political party of their choice within the next three days.
Among the declared victors are Sibghatullah from NA-4 Upper Dir, Gohar Ali Khan from NA-10 Buner, and Umar Ayub from NA-18 Haripur.
The notification affirmed Asad Qaiser's success in NA-19 Swabi and Shandana Gulzar's victory in NA-30 Peshawar.
Shehryar Afridi clinched victory in NA-35 Kohat, while Sher Afzal Marwat secured success in NA-41 Lakky Marwat.
Additionally, the notification underscored the victories of a member each from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and MWM in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The province contributed 45 seats to the National Assembly, including 10 reserved for women.
