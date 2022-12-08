UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies S. Waqar Mehdi As Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 10:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified the name of Syed Waqar Mehdi as Senator (uncontested) ) in the category of General Seat from Sindh for the term expiring on March 11, 2024.

The seat has fallen vacant after the resignation of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, says ECP notification.

Syed Waqar Mehdi has a long history of commitment, hardworking and sacrifices as a worker of the Pakistan People's Party. Presently, he is the General Secretary of PPP Sindh and Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister.

