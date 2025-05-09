ECP notifies Syed Waqar Mehdi as Senator from Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified Syed Waqar Mehdi as a Senator on a General Seat from Sindh, with his term ending on March 11, 2027.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Taj Haider.

PPP's Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi won the Senate seat with 111 votes, defeating MQM's Nighat Mirza, who received 36.

Syed Waqar Mehdi has a long history of commitment, hardworking and sacrifices as a worker of the Pakistan People's Party.