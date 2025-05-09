Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Larkana, Jamshoro, Dadu, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur and their surrounding areas.

Mainly, cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.