Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Larkana, Jamshoro, Dadu, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur and their surrounding areas.

Mainly, cloudy weather is likely to prevail in the province.

