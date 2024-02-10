ECP Orders Re-polling In Three Constituencies After Polling Material Theft
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed a re-polling of 53 polling stations in three of the National and provincial assembly’s Constituencies on February 15 due to the theft, snatching, and burning of polling material in those constituencies.
According to an ECP spokesman, the commission has withheld the results in NA-88 Khushab, PS-18 Ghotki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I constituencies due to the wastage of polling materials. The results of these constituencies will be announced after February 15.
According to the spokesperson, the Commission has ordered re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88, following the burning of polling material by a crowd at the Returning Officer's office.
The commission has mandated the re-polling of 2 polling stations in Ghotki due to the snatching and destruction by unknown miscreants, and 25 polling stations in PK-90 Kohat.
Meanwhile, on receiving a complaint of vandalism at a polling station in NA-242 Karachi, the Commission has directed the Regional Election Commissioner to investigate the incident and submit an investigation report to the Commission within three days.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has summoned the leader of the Istehkam Pakistan Party, Firdous Ashiq Awan, for allegedly slapping a police officer on election duty. The hearing is scheduled for Monday.
According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, the details of the incident were placed before the commission, after which the commission decided to summon both of them for hearing.
