ECP restores membership of three more parliamentarians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday restored the membership of three more parliamentarians after submitting of assets' details.

Earlier, the ECP suspended the membership of as many as 271 lawmakers over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The parliamentarians restored by the ECP include one member of the National Assembly and two members of the Sindh Assembly.

The restored members included MNA Ghulam Bibi, NA 115, Jhang-II and Provincial Assembly Sindh members Jamal Uddin Siddiqui, PS-106 Karachi East-VIII; Naseem, a member of provincial assembly (MPA) on reserve seat for women, said a notification issued by ECP.