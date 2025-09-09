Open Menu

ECP Sets Dec 31 As Deadline For Asset Disclosure By Parliamentarians

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced December 31 as the deadline for all members of parliament and provincial assemblies to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouses and dependents.

Under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017, it is mandatory for all parliamentarians to submit annual statements of assets and liabilities as of June 30 of the preceding financial year. These details must be provided on Form B for the 2024–2025 financial year.

On January 1, the ECP will publish the Names of members who fail to submit the required statements within the specified period. Any member who does not comply by January 15 will have their membership suspended by order on January 16 and will cease to function until the statement is filed.

The ECP further said that any member submitting fake statement of assets and liabilities under this section in material particulars may, within 120 days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

The ECP said that the prescribed form, along with instructions and guidelines prepared in this regard, can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of provincial election commissioners in each province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly, and secretariats of provincial assemblies. Form B can also be downloaded from the ECP’s website www.ecp.

