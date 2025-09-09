FIA Lahore nabs six accused

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested six individuals during targeted raids in Lahore and Okara, as part of ongoing crackdowns on human smuggling, illegal money transfers (Hawala/Hundi), and copyright violations.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the operations were carried out by the agency’s Anti-Human Smuggling and Corporate Crime Circles, Lahore. The arrested suspects include Muhammad Salman, Ubaidullah, Shafiq Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Raza, and Muhammad Aleem.

Muhammad Salman was apprehended for allegedly defrauding a citizen of Rs 500,000 by falsely promising a work visa for Saudi Arabia, after which he went into hiding.

Ubaidullah and Shafiq Khan were caught operating an unauthorized Hawala/Hundi network. During the raid, authorities recovered Rs 1.65 million in cash, as well as documents and digital evidence related to illegal money transfers.

In a separate operation, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Raza, and Muhammad Aleem were found violating the Copyright Act by possessing and distributing counterfeit products of registered brands. A significant quantity of fake branded goods was seized during the raid.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the extent of the suspects’ activities and identify any potential accomplices, the spokesperson added.