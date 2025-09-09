Relief, Rehabilitation Efforts Inspected
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Brig (R) Babar Alauddin visited the flood-affected village of Chak Sada in Gujrat.
According to a district administration spokesperson, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gujrat Afzal Hayat Trar, XEN Highways, XEN Irrigation, and other officials accompanied him.
During the visit, Brig (R) Babar inspected damaged roads and waterways, reviewed ongoing rehabilitation work, and issued directives to enhance relief and rescue operations.
He also met with villagers, listened to their concerns, and assured them of the Punjab government’s full support for the affected families.
He emphasized that relief and rehabilitation remain the provincial government’s top priorities, highlighting the coordinated efforts of all departments. He further directed officials to expedite surveys of damaged houses and agricultural land to ensure timely assistance to the victims.
