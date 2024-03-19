Education dept gets target of 300,000 tree plantation: ADCR

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu has given a target of 300,000 tree plantation to education department under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Green Future” tree plantation campaign which was going to be started from March 21

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Azooba Azeem said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu has given a target of 300,000 tree plantation to education department under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Green Future” tree plantation campaign which was going to be started from March 21.

Presiding over a meeting regarding tree plantation campaign on Tuesday, the ADCR said that every student and teacher would plant one tree each and the campaign would be made successful at every cost. She said that the trees would not be less than a height of five to six feet.

She said that the District Education Officers have been directed to make Meyawaki forests in the schools under their supervision.

Azooba maintained that the “Green Future” initiative of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif would be made successful in order to provide clean and green country to the next generation. She said that special monitoring would be made during the campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Coordination Sadaf Akbar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Malik Altaf and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.