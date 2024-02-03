Education Is Path Of Progress, Says Haji Ghulam Ali
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM
The youth should enlighten the name of the country and nation in the world with their education and research and always prepare themselves for competition, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said while addressing the first annual convocation 2024 of NCS University System Peshawar here on Saturday
The Governor distributed a total of 160 degrees besides awarded 16 gold medals to those students who got distinction in their respective faculties. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that education is the path of development and the name of the end of ignorance. Educated youth have to play an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.
The Governor distributed a total of 160 degrees besides awarded 16 gold medals to those students who got distinction in their respective faculties. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that education is the path of development and the name of the end of ignorance. Educated youth have to play an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.
“Don’t let it go to waste, difficulties are a part of life, struggle and quest should never end, putting knowledge and skills to use, you have to move forward with hard work and honesty in practical life,” the Governor said.
Qazi Amjad CEO, Sajid Inam Secretary Higher Education Regulation Authority, Pro Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Rubina Naz, Dr. Bakht Sarwar Chairman board of Governors, Registrar, Faculty members, members of the Senate and Syndicate, including students and parents, were present in the ceremony. The Governor distributed degrees to 160 students who completed Doctor of Physical Therapy, Bachelor of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences in the session 2023 and awarded gold medals to 16 students who achieved prominent positions in the field of education.
In the ceremony, Director Campus NCS University Aamir Waleed welcomed the governor and other guests and presented the annual performance report of the institution to the governor. Addressing the ceremony.
Earlier, the Governor congratulated the students and especially the parents and faculty members for their academic success. He said that parents have spent most of their lives and capital on the education and training of their children and today is a day of happiness for parents that their children have succeeded in front of them.
The Governor said that in the convocation of public and private universities, I consider participation as my duty, in a period of 14 months, I participated in the convocation of various universities and gave educational certificates to 13,000 students.
“Always be ready to compete because the world has come a long way in the field of research, he urged the students. He said that our universities need a lot of effort in the field of research. The governor said that the people associated with the medical field have an important place in the society.
“If you have the passion and pain to serve the suffering humanity, success will be your destiny,” he said. The Governor said that this institution has created a place of its own in a very short period of time and it is hoped that this institution will promote the education of health sciences in line with the requirements of the modern age.
